Live events on the horizon in Waterloo

(WATERLOO, IA) Live events are coming to Waterloo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Waterloo:

Block Party - Church Row Waterloo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Join us while we listen and dance to Windsong. This summer, the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center will partner with Hearst Center for the Arts, Waterloo Center for the Arts and Waterloo...

Cedar Valley Farmers' Market Waterloo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3025 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, IA

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 4 - October, 2021 Tuesdays, 3:30PM - 6PM Location: Kimball Ridge W (behind Wells Fargo on Kimball Avenue and Your

Mother’s Circle Waterloo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 220 Southbrooke Dr, Waterloo, IA

Curious about babywearing? 👶 Sarah Oldre from Zenith Birth Services will be discussing and demonstrating popular baby carriers including ring slings, buckles carriers and woven wraps. 👏 You will...

Casey Klein Returns! Waterloo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 228 E 4th St, Waterloo, IA

We are excited to have Casey back on our stage! Show time 830pm. No cover!

Wedding Event Waterloo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 200 W 4th St, Waterloo, IA

Wedding Event at Waterloo Convention Center, 200 W 4th Street, Waterloo, IA 50701, Waterloo, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 11:00 am to 03:00 pm