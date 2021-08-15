What’s up Casper: Local events calendar

(CASPER, WY) Casper has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Casper:

Culmination Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 230 W Yellowstone Hwy, Casper, WY 82601

Culmination: the highest or climactic point of something, especially attained after a long period of time.

Kerry Grombacher & Aspen Black Duo Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 230 W Yellowstone Hwy, Casper, WY 82601

Kerry Grombacher and Aspen Black, both successful solo artists, have worked together as a duo since 2014.

George Winston Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 318 East 6th Street, Casper, WY 82601

Celebrated pianist George Winston released his 15th solo piano album, Restless Wind, via Dancing Cat Records/RCA Records on May 3, 2019.

Susan Powell & Sympatico Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 08:00 PM

Address: 1451 Lisco Dr., Casper, WY 82601

Sympatico Percussion Group is Scott Herring, Joseph Krygier, Johnny Mendoza, Christopher Norton, and Susan Powell.

Nina McIntire: Ivory Fantasy Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 302 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82601

Nina was playing her first songs on the piano almost before she could walk.