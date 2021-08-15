Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Casper, WY

What’s up Casper: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Casper Updates
Casper Updates
 7 days ago

(CASPER, WY) Casper has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Casper:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YWOLB_0bSNE7Zj00

Culmination

Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 230 W Yellowstone Hwy, Casper, WY 82601

Culmination: the highest or climactic point of something, especially attained after a long period of time.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ag2we_0bSNE7Zj00

Kerry Grombacher & Aspen Black Duo

Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 230 W Yellowstone Hwy, Casper, WY 82601

Kerry Grombacher and Aspen Black, both successful solo artists, have worked together as a duo since 2014.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08v2hA_0bSNE7Zj00

George Winston

Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 318 East 6th Street, Casper, WY 82601

Celebrated pianist George Winston released his 15th solo piano album, Restless Wind, via Dancing Cat Records/RCA Records on May 3, 2019.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iP5jJ_0bSNE7Zj00

Susan Powell & Sympatico

Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 08:00 PM

Address: 1451 Lisco Dr., Casper, WY 82601

Sympatico Percussion Group is Scott Herring, Joseph Krygier, Johnny Mendoza, Christopher Norton, and Susan Powell.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h0TAX_0bSNE7Zj00

Nina McIntire: Ivory Fantasy

Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 302 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82601

Nina was playing her first songs on the piano almost before she could walk.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Casper Updates

Casper Updates

Casper, WY
78
Followers
178
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Casper Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Casper, WY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Winston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Cat#Thu Nov 11#Wy 82601
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy