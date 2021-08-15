Cancel
Dover, DE

Coming soon: Dover events

Posted by 
Dover News Watch
Dover News Watch
 7 days ago

(DOVER, DE) Dover is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dover:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eZ7qM_0bSNE6h000

Central DE NPHC Health & Wealth Fashion Show

Dover, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 425 North Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901

A fashion show that incorporates health and wealth for women and men, that encourages routine screening to lower the risks with a fun vibe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m8bdl_0bSNE6h000

#dogood Benefit for Young Survivors in Action - DBCC

Dover, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901

#dogood Gals Night Out in support of Young Survivors in Action - DBCC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UdbjX_0bSNE6h000

Kaiyer’s Players Club Birthday Bash *EARLY BIRD TICKETS*

Dover, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 1156 South Bay Road, Dover, DE 19901

Early Bird Ticket Holders Get To Skip The Line No Worries Of Doors Closing No Worries About Inflation Prices

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nLJE9_0bSNE6h000

Understanding your Soul’s Blueprint to Amplify Clarity + Passion

Dover, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 15 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE 19901

ONLINE EVENT!! Learn how to harness the power of Reiki and change your life!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0njw6z_0bSNE6h000

Denim & White Party

Dover, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 9 East Loockerman Street, Dover, DE 19901

Come Party for a Cause at our Annual Denim & White Day Party, Saturday September 11th at 3 PM

