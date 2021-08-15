Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Statesville, NC

Live events on the horizon in Statesville

Posted by 
Statesville Updates
Statesville Updates
 7 days ago

(STATESVILLE, NC) Live events are lining up on the Statesville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Statesville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cW9bL_0bSNE5oH00

Auditions: “Dearly Beloved”

Statesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1026 Davie Ave, Statesville, NC

Audition for this hysterical Southern comedy! Auditions for this show are open to adult actors age 18 and older. Please prepare a monologue, no more than 1 minute, and be prepared for cold...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQy4f_0bSNE5oH00

Tumbler Making Workshop | GEODE HICKORY

Statesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 112 Cooper St, Statesville, NC

SKILL LEVEL: Intermediate COST: $55 per person CLASS LENGTH: 3-4 hours LOCATION: Hickory RESERVE DEADLINE: 8/19/2021 | Intermediate level classes require a basic knowledge of working with epoxy ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3snBNd_0bSNE5oH00

Forever Red at The Upper Room in Statesville

Statesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Forever Red at The Upper Room in Statesville at Statesville, North Carolina, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 05:30 pm

Learn More

Mother & Son Dance

Statesville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 South Center Street, Statesville, NC 28677

Mother's it's your time!!! Come out and enjoy a night of dinner, dancing and fun for all ages.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PJihq_0bSNE5oH00

Savannah Sipping Society by Jones, Hope and Wooten

Statesville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 402 South Center Street, Statesville, NC 28677

A light hearted comedy featuring four local talents in a play by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Statesville Updates

Statesville Updates

Statesville, NC
144
Followers
170
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Statesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Statesville, NC
Statesville, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Nc Audition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy