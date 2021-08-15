Live events on the horizon in Statesville
(STATESVILLE, NC) Live events are lining up on the Statesville calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Statesville area:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 1026 Davie Ave, Statesville, NC
Audition for this hysterical Southern comedy! Auditions for this show are open to adult actors age 18 and older. Please prepare a monologue, no more than 1 minute, and be prepared for cold...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 112 Cooper St, Statesville, NC
SKILL LEVEL: Intermediate COST: $55 per person CLASS LENGTH: 3-4 hours LOCATION: Hickory RESERVE DEADLINE: 8/19/2021 | Intermediate level classes require a basic knowledge of working with epoxy ...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Forever Red at The Upper Room in Statesville at Statesville, North Carolina, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 05:30 pm
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 300 South Center Street, Statesville, NC 28677
Mother's it's your time!!! Come out and enjoy a night of dinner, dancing and fun for all ages.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Address: 402 South Center Street, Statesville, NC 28677
A light hearted comedy featuring four local talents in a play by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.
