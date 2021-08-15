Cancel
Winchester, VA

Events on the Winchester calendar

Winchester News Alert
Winchester News Alert
 7 days ago

(WINCHESTER, VA) Live events are lining up on the Winchester calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Winchester:

Strung Like A Horse w/ Short Hill Mountain Boys

Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

Americana distilled from old-school storytelling, newgrass instrumentations, and an alt-rock edge

Tom Petty Tribute featuring Scott Kurt and Memphis 59 w/ Joybeth Taylor

Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

Scott Kurt & Memphis 59 re-creates all your favorite hits from one of America's greatest songwriters of all time -- Tom Petty!

Ginger Billy's Backwoods Comedy Tour

Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

The internet sensation from the backwoods, with a comedy style that will keep you laughing with his skits and stand-up!

Chance McCoy (formerly of Old Crow Medicine Show) w/ Lauren Calve

Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:55 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

Grammy winning indie folk musician, formerly of Old Crow Medicine Show

The Amish Outlaws

Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

Amish cover band. Rock, rap, hip hop, country, reggaeton. You name it, they play it.

With Winchester News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

