Dubuque, IA

Dubuque events calendar

Dubuque Journal
 7 days ago

(DUBUQUE, IA) Live events are lining up on the Dubuque calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dubuque area:

Watercolor playgroup

Dubuque, IA

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1001 Davis St, Dubuque, IA

On June 26 I was at Shalom Spirituality Center in Dubuque, facilitating the first session of Watercolor Playgroup, a plein air retreat. Unfortunately for the “plein air” plans, it raine…

Marys & Mimosas - A Sunday Funday Brunchfest

Dubuque, IA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 101 East 15th Street, Dubuque, IA 52001

Join us at Marys & Mimosas! Enjoy bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, brunch samples, music, games and more.

MWTN 2021 FALL Writer's Workshop - Dubuque, IA (October 5-8)

Dubuque, IA

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 500 Bell St., Dubuque, IA 52001

We're excited to bring our 2021 Midwest Travel Network FALL Writer's Workshop to Dubuque, IA

Sound healing Gong bath Meditation

Dubuque, IA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 3220 Dodge St, Dubuque, IA

Join Morgan for this hour long sound meditation. No reservations needed for this. Relax, unwind and release. Cost is $10

3rd Annual Dimensional Classic VW Roundup

Dubuque, IA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 67 Main St, Dubuque, IA

It is that time of year again! In accordance with our Woodstock Music Weekend, Dimensional brewing Company will host a gathering of classic Volkswagens. This event has been a great time in the...

