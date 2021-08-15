Live events coming up in Johnstown

(JOHNSTOWN, PA) Johnstown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Johnstown:

Michigan Resorts Tour Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 970 Eisenhower Blvd, Johnstown, PA

Beautiful beach and resort towns along the west Michigan Lakeshore offering relaxing, carefree getaways, with miles of Lake Michigan shore line and fantastic sunsets! Visit Petoskey […]



2021 Walks and Wags Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1451 Frankstown Rd, Johnstown, PA

Date: Saturday, August 28th (Rain Date: Sunday, August 29th) Time: 12pm-4pm Location: 1451 Frankstown Road Johnstown, PA 15902 The Villa Crest is excited to invite the community and its furry...

Music & Mimosas Todd Harteis (acoustic) Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Music 🎶 & Mimosas 🥂 Sunday Funday with Todd Harteis! 4-7 .. guests are welcome!!

Live at B&L Wine Cellars BonAir Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 316 Shiloh St, Johnstown, PA

Live at B&L Wine Cellars BonAir at B & L Wine Cellars - Bon Air, 316 Shiloh St, Johnstown, PA 15902, Johnstown, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm

AA Meeting Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: Johnstown, PA

Meeting is in Sander Hall. AA Meeting is open to everyone.