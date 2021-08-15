Events on the San Tan Valley calendar

(SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ) San Tan Valley is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the San Tan Valley area:

How To Improve Your Memory - Gilbert Queen Creek, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Iris Reading is the largest provider of speed-reading, memory & productivity courses for students and professionals . Iris Reading courses have been taught to employees at NASA, Google, Groupon...

Family Fun Day San Tan Valley, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: Johnson Ranch Boulevard, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143

Welcome for a free barbecue, fun and games organized by Hous3 of Transformation Church family. Children and adults are all welcome for

Soccer Session 4 - Queen Creek, AZ 2021 Queen Creek, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 22407 S Ellsworth Rd, Queen Creek, AZ

Description This activity is closed to further registration. Developed over 30 years, this is the number one soccer camp for parents looking to introduce their children to the fundamentals of the...

Queen Creek Hometown Heroes Awards Luncheon Queen Creek, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

The Queen Creek Independent will be honoring Hometown Heroes Awards recipients at this luncheon. This is an awards celebration of individuals for their local achievements and distinguished...

SB/BB-Circle Cross Ranch-AWAY #4 San Tan Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 35900 N Charbray Dr, San Tan Valley, AZ

Game 4 Circle Cross Ranch AWAY You may also like the following events from Florence K-8 School, Home of the Gophers