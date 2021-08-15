Cancel
Rogers, AR

Events on the Rogers calendar

Rogers Voice
Rogers Voice
 7 days ago

(ROGERS, AR) Live events are coming to Rogers.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rogers:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45BLGx_0bSNDynQ00

Standard Shoot

Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 12112 Arabian Drive, Rogers, AR 72756

We have cowfolk of all ages in a sport that is as competetive (or not) as you want it to be. This is a sanctioned 3 gun shooting match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o9y23_0bSNDynQ00

Latin Dancexercise

Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:45 PM

Address: 210 East Chestnut Street, Rogers, AR 72756

THE PERFECT BALANCE BETWEEN DANCE & FITNESS!!! Learn dances you see in Dancing with The Stars! Disco, Cha Cha, Paso Doble, Samba, Salsa etc

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=461zXh_0bSNDynQ00

DTR Market

Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 102 West Walnut Street, Rogers, AR 72756

The market features a variety of local growers, bakers, makers and crafters during the Summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JH0vY_0bSNDynQ00

Frisco Inferno BBQ Competition

Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 101 S. First Street, Rogers, AR 72756

Where there's smoke, there's BBQ! Bring your recipe and your cooker-of-choice to compete for $3,500 in cash - and trophies!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HQFCQ_0bSNDynQ00

The Miller McNeil Woodruff Foundation Charity Golf Tournament

Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 3024 North 22nd Street, Rogers, AR 72756

Join us for the First Annual Miller McNeil Foundation Charity Golf Tournament!

Rogers, AR
With Rogers Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

