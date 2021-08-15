Events on the Rogers calendar
(ROGERS, AR) Live events are coming to Rogers.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rogers:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 12112 Arabian Drive, Rogers, AR 72756
We have cowfolk of all ages in a sport that is as competetive (or not) as you want it to be. This is a sanctioned 3 gun shooting match.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:45 PM
Address: 210 East Chestnut Street, Rogers, AR 72756
THE PERFECT BALANCE BETWEEN DANCE & FITNESS!!! Learn dances you see in Dancing with The Stars! Disco, Cha Cha, Paso Doble, Samba, Salsa etc
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 102 West Walnut Street, Rogers, AR 72756
The market features a variety of local growers, bakers, makers and crafters during the Summer.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 101 S. First Street, Rogers, AR 72756
Where there's smoke, there's BBQ! Bring your recipe and your cooker-of-choice to compete for $3,500 in cash - and trophies!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 3024 North 22nd Street, Rogers, AR 72756
Join us for the First Annual Miller McNeil Foundation Charity Golf Tournament!
