Utica events coming soon

(UTICA, NY) Live events are coming to Utica.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Utica area:

Nutcracker Open Children Auditions Utica, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 251 Genesee St, Utica, NY

Sunday August 15, 2021 Check-In: Noon Audition: 1pm New Audition Location: Utica Masonic Hall 251 Genesee Street • Utica, NY 13501 Parking entrance is on Hopper Street. Enter in the back into the...

WORKSHOP: Clothing Alterations + Repairs Utica, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 310 Genesee St, Utica, NY

Workshops @ the SCHOOL OF ART Ages 16+ | All Levels | Niki English Revitalize a vintage garment or update the fit of an old favorite. Learn basic techniques to alter existing clothing to fit your...

Bob Coe III: Live At Rintronas Bistro Utica, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 470 French Rd, Utica, NY

Local CNY musician Bob Coe III comes to Rintronas Bistro to play his brand of rock and roll. Covering artists like Tom Petty, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Neil Young, The Rolling Stones and even classic...

Sew In Love Utica, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 932 Rutger St, Utica, NY

Making baby quilts for the Mom's of Care-net. Come and help, you don't even have to know how to sew, there's lot's to do!

STOMP Utica, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 261 Genesee St, Utica, NY

Matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters and more fill the stage with energizing beats at STOMP, the inventive and invigorating stage show that's dance, music and theatrical performance...