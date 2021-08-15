Rocky Mount calendar: Coming events

(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) Rocky Mount has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rocky Mount:

August Auction. Rocky Mount, North Carolina NC Rocky Mount, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1553 S Church St, Rocky Mount, NC

Up for auction will be: antique china cabinet, chairs, corner cabinet, file cabinet, bar stools, pie tables,large rocking chair, book cases, dinning room table, kitchen table, vaseline lamp and...

Summer Storytime at the Park Rocky Mount, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Come see the bookmobile and join us for a fun-filled storytime with lots of great books, games, songs, laughter-and more! What a great way to spend a summer morning! for more information please...

Stunna's 1st Friday Night Thriller Rocky Mount, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Stunna’s 1st Friday Night Thriller You don't want to miss this event!!

NTBA Southeastern Showdown Powered by the SFM Network Rocky Mount, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

NTBA Southeastern Showdown Powered by the SFM Network details on Aug 28-29, 2021 at - Rocky Mount, NC

Christina Ivey at The Pond Rocky Mount, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1107 Falls Rd, Rocky Mount, NC

Christina Ivey at The Pond at Koi Pond Brewing Company, 1107 Falls Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804, Rocky Mount, United States on Fri Aug 20 2021 at 06:00 pm