Live events on the horizon in Goldsboro

(GOLDSBORO, NC) Goldsboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Goldsboro:

Summer Smoothie Samples Workshop Goldsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

This workshop will teach the community how to make healthy smoothies used to combat diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, etc and promote overall wellness. Also check out other...

Comedy Night at Brewmasters Goldsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Comedy Night at Brewmasters is on Facebook. To connect with Comedy Night at Brewmasters, join Facebook today.

Sunday School Goldsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 332 Arrington Bridge Rd, Goldsboro, NC

« All Events Sunday School August 22 @ 9:45 am -

First Amendment - Goldsboro Open Mic Goldsboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 701 South George Street, Goldsboro, NC 27530

The mic is for those who don't believe they have a place to share their talents. Come join us and allow us to let your voice be heard.

Computer Basics Goldsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1001 E Ash St, Goldsboro, NC

Contact 919-735-1824 x5110 Come and learn how to create an […]