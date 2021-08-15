Joplin events calendar
(JOPLIN, MO) Joplin is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Joplin:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Address: 2120 E 24th St, Joplin, MO
Join us for a night of acoustic tunes with Ben Miller, Chris Duarte, and Beth Lee! Email info@codaconcerthouse.com for reservations www.benmillerband.com Duarte.rocks www.bethlee.net
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 PM
"JOMO Jammin’ In July" is a new, free series that celebrates the return of live performances as well as local talent. Held at Joplin's Mercy Park, the series
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 08:45 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 1301 S Duquesne Rd, Joplin, MO
Join us for Crazy Adventures! A series about the mountains and valleys of our journey through life.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 122 S Main St, Joplin, MO
A night of music from local artists! Sevrin: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sevrinmusic Spotify: https://biturl.top/eYv2ym Grand Falls Plaza: Facebook...
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM
Address: 1850 South Maiden Lane, Joplin, MO 64801
The Joplin Regional Innovation & Technology Summit brings together innovative thinkers who leverage technology to overcome barriers.
