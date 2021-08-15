What’s up Great Falls: Local events calendar

(GREAT FALLS, MT) Great Falls has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Great Falls:

The Growing Brain – Everyday Play – Great Falls Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 202 2nd Ave S, Great Falls, MT

Play is not just fun; it is a critical aspect of a child’s overall learning and development. Play is defined in different ways by many different scientists, child development experts, and...

Great Falls Original Farmers' Market Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2 Park Dr S, Great Falls, MT

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 5 - September, 2021Saturdays, 7:45am - 12pm Location: 2 Park Drive S (Civic Center Park)

The Merle Travis Band on the Beacon Live Outdoor Stage Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1349 13th Ave SW, Great Falls, MT

The legendary Merle Travis Band is back at the Beacon for another great show. All ages. Lawn chairs welcome. Dinner by Taqueria Ibarra Montana You may also like the following events from Beacon...

Little Shell Chippewa Pow Wow 2021 Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 400 3rd St NW, Great Falls, MT

August 27-28, 2021 Free event. Open to the public. FRIDAY AUGUST 27TH @ Montana Expo-Park High School Pow Wow SATURDAY AUGUST 28TH Finish Hich school Pow Wow Competitions 10:00am-12:00pm at the...

Felt Dolls Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 724 6th St NW, Great Falls, MT

We will be making felt dolls for the special kids in your life. The cost is $15 and includes all supplies. Also check out other Kids Events & Activities in Great Falls