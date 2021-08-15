Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great Falls, MT

What’s up Great Falls: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Great Falls News Beat
Great Falls News Beat
 7 days ago

(GREAT FALLS, MT) Great Falls has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Great Falls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PpNqX_0bSNDpqt00

The Growing Brain – Everyday Play – Great Falls

Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 202 2nd Ave S, Great Falls, MT

Play is not just fun; it is a critical aspect of a child’s overall learning and development. Play is defined in different ways by many different scientists, child development experts, and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ym7nw_0bSNDpqt00

Great Falls Original Farmers' Market

Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2 Park Dr S, Great Falls, MT

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 5 - September, 2021Saturdays, 7:45am - 12pm Location: 2 Park Drive S (Civic Center Park)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uDIAT_0bSNDpqt00

The Merle Travis Band on the Beacon Live Outdoor Stage

Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1349 13th Ave SW, Great Falls, MT

The legendary Merle Travis Band is back at the Beacon for another great show. All ages. Lawn chairs welcome. Dinner by Taqueria Ibarra Montana You may also like the following events from Beacon...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zNFCt_0bSNDpqt00

Little Shell Chippewa Pow Wow 2021

Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 400 3rd St NW, Great Falls, MT

August 27-28, 2021 Free event. Open to the public. FRIDAY AUGUST 27TH @ Montana Expo-Park High School Pow Wow SATURDAY AUGUST 28TH Finish Hich school Pow Wow Competitions 10:00am-12:00pm at the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YJk2R_0bSNDpqt00

Felt Dolls

Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 724 6th St NW, Great Falls, MT

We will be making felt dolls for the special kids in your life. The cost is $15 and includes all supplies. Also check out other Kids Events & Activities in Great Falls

Learn More

Comments / 0

Great Falls News Beat

Great Falls News Beat

Great Falls, MT
92
Followers
186
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Great Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Government
Great Falls, MT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Mt Play#St Nw#Kids Events Activities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy