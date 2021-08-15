Janesville calendar: Coming events

(JANESVILLE, WI) Live events are lining up on the Janesville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Janesville area:

Bill and Jim’s most excellent acoustic adventure Janesville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Bill and Jim’s most excellent acoustic adventure at 1637 E Racine St, Janesville, WI 53545-4221, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 01:00 pm to 04:00 pm

Rotary Corn Drive-Thru Janesville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 600 N Main St, Janesville, WI

In lieu of the annual Corn Roast & Mud Volleyball event, the Janesville Noon Rotary is hosting a free drive-through sweet corn event. Members of the community may drive through Traxler Park and...

Aqua Jay's Janesville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 600 N Main St, Janesville, WI

Aqua Jay's at Traxler Park, 600 N Main St, Janesville, WI 53545, Janesville, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 04:30 pm to 09:00 pm

Noah Berghammer on the Bodacious Patio Janesville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 119 N Main St, Janesville, WI

Enjoy an evening on the Bodacious Patio overlooking Rock River filled with live music, ice-cold beverages, and delicious food fresh from the grill. Noah Berghammer will be taking over the patio...

Improv Comedy Night Janesville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1417 W Airport Rd, Janesville, WI

Please join the JOIN Janesville Young Professionals & the Rising Professionals of Beloit as they host JPAC's Improv Comedy Troupe at the Glen Erin Golf Course! Reconnect and network with your...