Live events on the horizon in Marysville

(MARYSVILLE, WA) Marysville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marysville:

PawsWithCause at Pints for Pitties Marysville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 505 Cedar Ave a1, Marysville, WA

JOIN US at Fanny's Restaurant, in Marysville, for a fun happy hour of fundraising and pints for Three Little Pitties Rescue. TECHNICALLY this event is being hosted by Woody's Backdoor Brews...

Thirsty Thursday Marysville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 9317 State Ave Ste. A, Marysville, WA

Community Business to Business Networking Join us on the third Thursday of every month for "Thirsty Thursday" This is a time to relax and network with other businesses and professionals from...

Red Cross Blood Drive Marysville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1049 State Ave, Marysville, WA

Have you ever donated blood? Yes or no, the need is urgent at this time. The city is hosting a Red Cross blood drive. If you can help, please schedule an appointment in advance at...

Jingle & Mingle Holiday Market Marysville, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 10200 Quil Ceda Boulevard, Tulalip Bay, WA 98271

Mark your calendars and join us for the Jingle & Mingle Holiday Market! With more than 100 vendors, a cash bar and an appearance from Santa!

Emotional Survival Marysville, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 1225 3rd Street, Marysville, WA 98270

This all day workshop will give you the tools to manage stress, anxiety, and many other emotional stressors that come with the job.