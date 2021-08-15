Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Cloud, MN

Saint Cloud calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
St Cloud Updates
St Cloud Updates
 7 days ago

(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Live events are lining up on the Saint Cloud calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Cloud:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ie2W4_0bSNDeO800

Popsicles and Prizes

Waite Park, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 620 Sundial Dr, Waite Park, MN

Join us for an afternoon of fun as we kick off our 31st Anniversary in business! From 1pm to 4pm we will be serving up popsicles and ice cream treats as well as giving out prizes! Get a scratch-off ti

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cftAu_0bSNDeO800

Ladies Night

Waite Park, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 521 10th Ave S, Waite Park, MN

Every Friday night is ladies night! Ladies receive 1/2 off range time and 1/2 off gun rentals, 4:00pm - 6:00pm.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j34c0_0bSNDeO800

Banquet for Recovery

Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 3333 West Division Street, St. Cloud, MN 56301

Our annual Banquet for Recovery will be held on September 22, 2021 from 5:30-8:00 pm. We will honor members of the recovery community.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vgp9l_0bSNDeO800

LionCon 2021: Villainous Intrigue

Waite Park, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 500 Division Street, Waite Park, MN 56387

At this years LionCon we are putting villains and anti-heroes in the spot light. This years theme come with it own separate cosplay contest.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
St Cloud Updates

St Cloud Updates

St Cloud, MN
48
Followers
90
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With St Cloud Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Waite Park, MN
Waite Park, MN
Government
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lioncon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy