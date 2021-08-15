Saint Cloud calendar: What's coming up

(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Live events are lining up on the Saint Cloud calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Cloud:

Popsicles and Prizes Waite Park, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 620 Sundial Dr, Waite Park, MN

Join us for an afternoon of fun as we kick off our 31st Anniversary in business! From 1pm to 4pm we will be serving up popsicles and ice cream treats as well as giving out prizes! Get a scratch-off ti

Ladies Night Waite Park, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 521 10th Ave S, Waite Park, MN

Every Friday night is ladies night! Ladies receive 1/2 off range time and 1/2 off gun rentals, 4:00pm - 6:00pm.



Banquet for Recovery Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 3333 West Division Street, St. Cloud, MN 56301

Our annual Banquet for Recovery will be held on September 22, 2021 from 5:30-8:00 pm. We will honor members of the recovery community.

LionCon 2021: Villainous Intrigue Waite Park, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 500 Division Street, Waite Park, MN 56387

At this years LionCon we are putting villains and anti-heroes in the spot light. This years theme come with it own separate cosplay contest.