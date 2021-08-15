Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leesburg, VA

Live events on the horizon in Leesburg

Posted by 
Leesburg Digest
Leesburg Digest
 7 days ago

(LEESBURG, VA) Leesburg is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Leesburg area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k3GZq_0bSNDdVP00

Sunday Brunch at 11am

Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 38906 Mount Gilead Road, Leesburg, VA 20175

Come join us Sunday morning and enjoy a brunch board at 11am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LBXMj_0bSNDdVP00

Revolution Field Day

Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 19623 Evergreen Mills Road, Leesburg, VA 20175

Come run, kick, slide, climb and PLAY at our 1st Annual Revolution Field Day!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ITfFY_0bSNDdVP00

Wine & Flowers Workshop: Sunflowers and Zinnias

Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 23075 Evergreen Mills Road, Leesburg, VA 20175

Create your own unique summer arrangement featuring sunflowers, zinnias, and other locally grown flowers, grasses, and wildflowers.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ixycJ_0bSNDdVP00

Onyx & Lords Of The Underground Live in Hamburg - Logo

Ashburn, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Address: Grindelallee 5, 20146 Hamburg

Onyx & Lords Of The Underground Live in Hamburg Samstag, 13.11.2021 - 19:30h Tickets: www.Latfro.com/tickets

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CU3zJ_0bSNDdVP00

Kids Pizza Making Class at Wild Wood Pizza

Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1600 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, #suite 120, Leesburg, VA 20175

Count on your kids being covered in flour, tomato sauce, and memories in this hands-on pizza making experience at Wild Wood Pizza

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Leesburg Digest

Leesburg Digest

Leesburg, VA
38
Followers
179
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Leesburg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Leesburg, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Hamburg Onyx Lords Of#Latfro Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pizza
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy