Live events on the horizon in Leesburg

(LEESBURG, VA) Leesburg is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Leesburg area:

Sunday Brunch at 11am Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 38906 Mount Gilead Road, Leesburg, VA 20175

Come join us Sunday morning and enjoy a brunch board at 11am

Revolution Field Day Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 19623 Evergreen Mills Road, Leesburg, VA 20175

Come run, kick, slide, climb and PLAY at our 1st Annual Revolution Field Day!

Wine & Flowers Workshop: Sunflowers and Zinnias Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 23075 Evergreen Mills Road, Leesburg, VA 20175

Create your own unique summer arrangement featuring sunflowers, zinnias, and other locally grown flowers, grasses, and wildflowers.

Onyx & Lords Of The Underground Live in Hamburg - Logo Ashburn, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Address: Grindelallee 5, 20146 Hamburg

Onyx & Lords Of The Underground Live in Hamburg Samstag, 13.11.2021 - 19:30h Tickets: www.Latfro.com/tickets

Kids Pizza Making Class at Wild Wood Pizza Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1600 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, #suite 120, Leesburg, VA 20175

Count on your kids being covered in flour, tomato sauce, and memories in this hands-on pizza making experience at Wild Wood Pizza