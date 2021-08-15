Cancel
Saint George, UT

St George calendar: What's coming up

St George News Beat
 7 days ago

(ST GEORGE, UT) St George is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the St George area:

2021 Day of the Dog 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5!

Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, St George, UT 84770

Thursday, August 26th, 2021 is International Dog Day! To help celebrate, we are hosting our fifth annual Day of the Dog virtual race!

Southern Utah Libertarian Lunch Meetup - August

Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 307 N. Bluff, St. George, UT 84770

Join other southern Utah Libertarians, grab a bite and enjoy good conversation! Those curious about Libertarian thought are welcome too!

Guided Relaxation

Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 310 East Tabernacle Street, St. George, UT 84770

Join us the first Wednesday of every month for guided relaxation.

Yoga on Tap

Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 142 North Main Street, St. George, UT 84770

Join us for a 1 hour all levels sunset yoga class on the roof top of Saint George's own Zion Brewery Station 2.

Aerial Silks Class

Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1478 South 270 East, #building 1, St. George, UT 84770

Weekly classes structured for progressive learning. Fitness & Fun. Stretching & Conditioning. Creative Flow.

With St George News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

