St George calendar: What's coming up
(ST GEORGE, UT) St George is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the St George area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: Participate from home!, St George, UT 84770
Thursday, August 26th, 2021 is International Dog Day! To help celebrate, we are hosting our fifth annual Day of the Dog virtual race!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 307 N. Bluff, St. George, UT 84770
Join other southern Utah Libertarians, grab a bite and enjoy good conversation! Those curious about Libertarian thought are welcome too!
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 310 East Tabernacle Street, St. George, UT 84770
Join us the first Wednesday of every month for guided relaxation.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 142 North Main Street, St. George, UT 84770
Join us for a 1 hour all levels sunset yoga class on the roof top of Saint George's own Zion Brewery Station 2.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 1478 South 270 East, #building 1, St. George, UT 84770
Weekly classes structured for progressive learning. Fitness & Fun. Stretching & Conditioning. Creative Flow.
