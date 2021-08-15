Cancel
Huntington, WV

What’s up Huntington: Local events calendar

Huntington News Flash
 7 days ago

(HUNTINGTON, WV) Live events are lining up on the Huntington calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Huntington:

Method Monday's - Last Monday

Huntington, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 940 3rd Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701

Join us on the Last Monday of the month for our new Method Monday’s- brought to you by our very own Pottery Peep Ms. Jenna She will be guiding you through a different decorative method on a ceramic piece if your choosing from 6-8pm. Plan to have a great hands on experience that will blow your expectations out of the water!Call today to pre-register 304.525.8777Call or tag a friend and let’s plan a date!

Drag Me To Brunch

Huntington, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Caldwell Road, Huntington, WV 25701

We are very excited to be hosting another Drag Me To Brunch event at the Ritter Park Amphitheater. Gates open at 11am, show starts at 12pm!

Power Wheels Derby

Huntington, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 910 13th Ave, Huntington, WV

On your mark, get set, GO! The GHPRD Recreation Team is turning Ritter Park into a racetrack on Saturday, August 28, 2021, to host a Power Wheels Derby! Children ages 1-7 are invited to bring...

Wine Tasting

Huntington, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 11th Street, #suite 9, Huntington, WV 25701

Join Josh and Bunny for our first wine tasting event, outdoors on our patio.

Charleston Golden Eagles at Marshall Thundering Herd Mens Soccer

Huntington, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 38.425469, -82.410354, 2598, 5th Ave, Huntington, WV

Buy Charleston Golden Eagles at Marshall Thundering Herd Mens Soccer tickets for 08/19/2021 in Huntington, WV from Vivid Seats and be there in person for all the action!

