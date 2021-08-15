Live events coming up in Rome

(ROME, GA) Rome is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rome:

Oshun @ Eco over Ego Food & Music Festival Rome, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1400 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Rome, GA 30161

2-Day Food & Music Festival Over 20 Performances (Charity Fundraising Event)

BlairOutLoud SOLO returns to Moon Roof Bar! — BlairOutLoud Rome, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 223 E 1st St, Rome, GA

Come enjoy live music from the amazing BlairOutLoud beginning at 8:30 pm on Saturday, Aug 21st at Moon Roof Bar at Harvestmoon.

Greenville Drive at Rome Braves Rome, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 755 Braves Blvd NE, Rome, GA

Buy Greenville Drive at Rome Braves tickets for 08/17/2021 in Rome, GA from Vivid Seats and be there in person for all the action!

Visitation Rome, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2750 Shorter Ave, Rome, GA

Here is Jack Royce Lamar Stansell’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say...

Boutiques for Benefit Fashion Show Rome, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 601 Broad Street, Rome, GA 30161

Second Annual Boutiques for Benefit Fashion Show benefitting the Specially Gifted Foundation on Saturday, September 25th in Rome, Georgia.