Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Live events coming up in Rome

Posted by 
Rome Today
Rome Today
 7 days ago

(ROME, GA) Rome is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rome:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oeKnS_0bSNDUVk00

Oshun @ Eco over Ego Food & Music Festival

Rome, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1400 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Rome, GA 30161

2-Day Food & Music Festival Over 20 Performances (Charity Fundraising Event)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xyHg7_0bSNDUVk00

BlairOutLoud SOLO returns to Moon Roof Bar! — BlairOutLoud

Rome, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 223 E 1st St, Rome, GA

Come enjoy live music from the amazing BlairOutLoud beginning at 8:30 pm on Saturday, Aug 21st at Moon Roof Bar at Harvestmoon.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cwpRl_0bSNDUVk00

Greenville Drive at Rome Braves

Rome, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 755 Braves Blvd NE, Rome, GA

Buy Greenville Drive at Rome Braves tickets for 08/17/2021 in Rome, GA from Vivid Seats and be there in person for all the action!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5s4Q_0bSNDUVk00

Visitation

Rome, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2750 Shorter Ave, Rome, GA

Here is Jack Royce Lamar Stansell’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06GrQJ_0bSNDUVk00

Boutiques for Benefit Fashion Show

Rome, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 601 Broad Street, Rome, GA 30161

Second Annual Boutiques for Benefit Fashion Show benefitting the Specially Gifted Foundation on Saturday, September 25th in Rome, Georgia.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Rome Today

Rome Today

Rome, GA
194
Followers
185
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rome Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rome Braves#Obituary#Live Events#Ga 30161 2 Day#Food Music Festival#Ga Come
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy