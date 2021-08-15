Cancel
Yuba City, CA

Events on the Yuba City calendar

Yuba City Journal
Yuba City Journal
 7 days ago

(YUBA CITY, CA) Yuba City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Yuba City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DpHrf_0bSNDRrZ00

Kuk Sool Won Turtle Tots August 2021 - Yuba City, CA 2021

Yuba City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1201 Civic Center Blvd, Yuba City, CA

Description This activity is closed to further registration. This class is designed to introduce young children to martial arts in a fun, positive, high energy way. It will improve a child's...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VDNEX_0bSNDRrZ00

Networking Lunch - Pete’s Brewhouse

Yuba City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

We are business professionals coming together to network, learn and share. We are a community minded group that practices relationship networking. When we know, like, trust and respect other...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40YS0T_0bSNDRrZ00

VIP Petcare at Gaiser Pets

Yuba City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 714 Plumas St., Yuba City, CA 95991

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bAhxg_0bSNDRrZ00

AHA Advanced Cardiac Life Support Renewal Course

Yuba City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 679 N Palora Ave, Yuba City, CA

AHA Advanced Cardiac Life Support Renewal Course 2020… Open to the public 6 seats left To Register Call or go to https://emsces911.org/book-now-classes/ For this course you will need to have the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vqsqD_0bSNDRrZ00

Mad Science

Yuba City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 1980 S Walton Ave, Yuba City, CA

Our Family and Me classes offers a fun interactive programing for parents and their children. Together parents and children engage and participate in various teacher lead activities. Classes start...

