What’s up Conway: Local events calendar

(CONWAY, AR) Conway has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Conway area:

Grand Opening Conway, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 900 Alford St Suite B, Conway, AR

Hippie Hounds Grand Opening will be held on Saturday, August 28th from 5:00pm-8:00pm CST. Our store is located at 900 Alford St, Suite B in Conway AR. We will have more than just dog treats...

September 10-12 Conway Bella Rustina Modern Vintage Market Conway, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 2505 East Oak Street, Conway, AR 72032

The Bella Rustina Modern Vintage Market returns to the Conway Expo Center and Pavilion for our Fall event September 10-12, 2021!

2nd Annual Pulling For Veterans Trap Shoot Conway, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 574 Clinton Rd, Conway, AR

? TRAP SHOOT! ? ?? The second annual Pulling For Veterans Trap Shoot- a clay-pigeon shooting competition ? and fundraiser ? to benefit local veterans and sponsored by ERA TEAM Real Estate and...

Bree Ogden Conway, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1010 Main St, Conway, AR

Bree Ogden @ JJ's Grill in Conway Find a place to stay

Rejuvenate Women's Conference Conway, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 393 Arkansas 365, Conway, AR 72032

Rejuvenate is a Christian ladies conference hosted by Olivewood Church.