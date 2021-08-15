Cancel
Pocatello, ID

Live events Pocatello — what’s coming up

Pocatello Journal
 7 days ago

(POCATELLO, ID) Pocatello is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pocatello area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GiwNe_0bSNDP6700

Vandal Tailgate at Idaho State

Pocatello, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: Bonneville Park, Pocatello, ID 83201

Join fellow alumni and friends at the Vandal Tailgate in Pocatello before the Vandals take on the Bengals in Holt Arena!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mNXDp_0bSNDP6700

Open Mic

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 299-201 W Bonneville St, Pocatello, ID

Friday Night Open Mic each and every Friday at the Union Taproom. Share your talents and enjoy the talents of others. We would love to have you in for some food, great beer and wonderful...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i7Bce_0bSNDP6700

POC - Summer Swing

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 240 S Main St, Pocatello, ID

POC - Summer Swing at The Grape Van Gogh, 240 S Main St, Pocatello, United States on Sun Aug 15 2021 at 03:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1weR8k_0bSNDP6700

Bengal Welcome Week Party

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 921 S 8th Ave, Pocatello, ID

Bengal Welcome Week Party at The Quad at Idaho State University, Pocatello, ID 83201, Pocatello, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 12:00 pm to 04:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02kM68_0bSNDP6700

Friends of the Marshall Public Library Used Book "Flash" Sale

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 113 S Garfield Ave, Pocatello, ID

The Friends of the Marshall Public Library will hold a "flash" sale of used books on Saturday, August 21 from 10A to 2P. The sale will be held WEATHER PERMITTING outdoors on the plaza at the rear...

Pocatello Journal

With Pocatello Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

