Jonesboro, AR

Live events Jonesboro — what’s coming up

Jonesboro News Alert
Jonesboro News Alert
(JONESBORO, AR) Live events are coming to Jonesboro.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jonesboro:

Renewal Concealed Carry Class

Jonesboro, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 2879 Craighead 323 Rd, Jonesboro, AR

Times have approximate end times depending on class size they may run a little longer. I would suggest going basic and enhanced combo class.

6 Hour CE 1 Hour Safety Broker/Agent CE

Jonesboro, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM

This 7 total hour CE course will cover:\n* Technology & Social Media\n* Required Forms & Contracts for Salespersons\n* Required 1 Hour Safety\n* Required Ethics\n

Toby Keith, Waterloo Revival em Memphis a First National Bank Arena

Jonesboro, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 217 Olympic Dr, Jonesboro, AR

The Toby Keith concert originally scheduled for Friday, July 17, 2020 has been postponed due to current health restrictions. Stay tuned for … More

Women’s Bible Study

Jonesboro, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

I would like to personally invite all my busy mommas, hard working wives, young ladies, and my sisters in Christ to join a new Women’s Bible study at Ridgecrest Baptist Church. Not a member...

Tailgate Olympics

Jonesboro, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 401 West Huntington Avenue, Jonesboro, AR 72401

Fight cancer and have fun! Tailgate Olympics is hosted by YPACS of NEA to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Jonesboro News Alert

Jonesboro News Alert

With Jonesboro News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

