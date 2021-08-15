Live events Jonesboro — what’s coming up
(JONESBORO, AR) Live events are coming to Jonesboro.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jonesboro:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 2879 Craighead 323 Rd, Jonesboro, AR
Times have approximate end times depending on class size they may run a little longer. I would suggest going basic and enhanced combo class.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM
This 7 total hour CE course will cover:\n* Technology & Social Media\n* Required Forms & Contracts for Salespersons\n* Required 1 Hour Safety\n* Required Ethics\n
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 217 Olympic Dr, Jonesboro, AR
The Toby Keith concert originally scheduled for Friday, July 17, 2020 has been postponed due to current health restrictions. Stay tuned for … More
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM
I would like to personally invite all my busy mommas, hard working wives, young ladies, and my sisters in Christ to join a new Women’s Bible study at Ridgecrest Baptist Church. Not a member...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 401 West Huntington Avenue, Jonesboro, AR 72401
Fight cancer and have fun! Tailgate Olympics is hosted by YPACS of NEA to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
