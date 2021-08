The Philadelphia Phillies (62-61) will battle the San Diego Padres (68-57) in the final match of a three-game weekend competition at Petco Park in San Diego on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 3:40 PM ET. Philadelphia will face the San Diego Padres in a rubber match on Sunday after splitting the first two rounds of a series this weekend. The Phillies won the first game at 4-3 on Friday but surrendered Game 2 with a tough 3-4 defeat on Saturday. Philadelphia opened the game with a one-run score but was scoreless in six consecutive innings and added two runs in the 8th heading to a one-run defeat to San Diego. Pitcher Aaron Nola lasted for 8.2 innings after he gave up two earned runs on two hits with two walks granted and struck out eleven batters of the Padres in the losing effort. Center Fielder Odubel Herrera made one run on one hit while driving one RBI for San Diego. Shortstop Didi Gregorius and 1st Baseman Brad Miller added one RBI each for the Padres.