Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck events coming up

Posted by 
Bismarck News Watch
Bismarck News Watch
 7 days ago

(BISMARCK, ND) Bismarck is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bismarck area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dte3i_0bSNDKvi00

IXL Live - Bismark, ND (Sept. 21)

Bismarck, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 605 E Broadway Ave, Mismarck, ND 58501

IXL Live brings a wealth of strategies and insights straight to you—all in one fun and convenient half-day session!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o4rNt_0bSNDKvi00

FitLot Method DROP-IN CLASSES@ North Highlands Park, Renton.

Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:20 AM

Address: 321 E Century Ave, Bismarck, ND

Drop-in, sweat a little, and see how you like FitLot Method circuit training! About this Event In these one-hour drop-in classes, you will experience a full FitLot Method circuit training workout...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PWHmr_0bSNDKvi00

Buckstop Junction's Corn Festival & Outdoor Market

Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3805 E Bismarck Expy, Bismarck, ND

Buckstop Junction, Bismarck Expressway and East Main, Bismarck, 9:00am – 4:00 pm. $5.00 Ages 9 and up. Celebrate with us! Food, visit historic buildings, vintage tractor, and auto parade, enjoy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U9kCh_0bSNDKvi00

Little Kids, Big World: Sound Scavenger Hunt

Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 612 E Boulevard Ave, Bismarck, ND

Toddlers and preschoolers are invited to this free interactive learning series where they will search for the objects in the museum that make sound and create their own noisemakers. These...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hnq9U_0bSNDKvi00

Corn Feed

Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 502 N 4th St, Bismarck, ND

We're throwing a party! A big hurrah before school starts. A chance to celebrate a return to a more normal life following the pandemic lockdowns. A chance to connect with old friends and meet new...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Bismarck News Watch

Bismarck News Watch

Bismarck, ND
64
Followers
175
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bismarck News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
City
Bismarck, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Buildings#Nd Rrb#Fitlot Method#Nd Toddlers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy