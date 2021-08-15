Bismarck events coming up

(BISMARCK, ND) Bismarck is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bismarck area:

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 605 E Broadway Ave, Mismarck, ND 58501

IXL Live brings a wealth of strategies and insights straight to you—all in one fun and convenient half-day session!

FitLot Method DROP-IN CLASSES@ North Highlands Park, Renton. Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:20 AM

Address: 321 E Century Ave, Bismarck, ND

Drop-in, sweat a little, and see how you like FitLot Method circuit training! About this Event In these one-hour drop-in classes, you will experience a full FitLot Method circuit training workout...

Buckstop Junction's Corn Festival & Outdoor Market Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3805 E Bismarck Expy, Bismarck, ND

Buckstop Junction, Bismarck Expressway and East Main, Bismarck, 9:00am – 4:00 pm. $5.00 Ages 9 and up. Celebrate with us! Food, visit historic buildings, vintage tractor, and auto parade, enjoy...

Little Kids, Big World: Sound Scavenger Hunt Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 612 E Boulevard Ave, Bismarck, ND

Toddlers and preschoolers are invited to this free interactive learning series where they will search for the objects in the museum that make sound and create their own noisemakers. These...

Corn Feed Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 502 N 4th St, Bismarck, ND

We're throwing a party! A big hurrah before school starts. A chance to celebrate a return to a more normal life following the pandemic lockdowns. A chance to connect with old friends and meet new...