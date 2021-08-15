Live events coming up in Victoria

(VICTORIA, TX) Victoria is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Victoria area:

2021 Taste of the Town Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2905 E North St, Victoria, TX

What: A sampling event featuring a wide variety of local restaurants and food vendors! When: Sunday, August 29, 2021 VIP Admission- 5:00 - 5:30 pm General admission- 5:30 - 8:00 pm Where: Victoria...

Memorial High School 2010 Class Reunion Victoria, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 309 East Crestwood Drive, Victoria, TX 77901

Hey Vipers! The time is FINALLY here! Come celebrate our 11.5 year reunion with us!

Holy Ghost Revival Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 402 E North St, Victoria, TX

Revival with worship, singing, praise, testimonials, and the preached Word. Come join us Friday, Saturday and Sunday for Worship and Revival! Pastor Bobby Charles of Boling Texas will be preaching...

Los Palominos Live @ Breezy's Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 13869 US-77 N, Victoria, TX

Breezy's Sports & Events Bar presents: Los Palominos Live Table reservations will be available on August 16th after 4pm. 361-550-0085 About this Event

Hermann Sons Life - DaCosta Lodge 265 - Summer Social Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 15736 FM1686, Victoria, TX

Come join the fun, food, family and friends! Summer Social time! Doors open at 4pm - Meal served at 6pm Music/Dancing 8-midnight (featuring Tainted Heart) Silent Auction, Cake Walk, Games, Door...