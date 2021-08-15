Cancel
Anderson, IN

Coming soon: Anderson events

Posted by 
Anderson Today
Anderson Today
 7 days ago

(ANDERSON, IN) Anderson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Anderson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PLfvA_0bSNDDkd00

Senior Cafe: Southdale Towers

Anderson, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 524 W 53rd St, Anderson, IN

Due to concerns of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, this café will be closed until further notice. We are now offering a curbside service instead in which those 60 and over can receive a meal...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403XS4_0bSNDDkd00

ABWA Summer Sizzler - 2021 REIMAGINE YOUR WORLD

Anderson, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 6607 Providence Dr, Anderson, IN

Annual event sponsored by the Cardinal Crossroads Council of ABWA. A fun filled educational day with powerful speakers and vendors About this Event Annual event sponsored by the Cardinal...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7pAl_0bSNDDkd00

Tesla em Indianapolis a The Paramount Theatre Centre & Ballroom

Anderson, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 1124 Meridian St, Anderson, IN

Check out Tesla at Paramount Theatre in Anderson on August 24, 2021 and get detailed info for the event - tickets, photos, video and reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fj7I1_0bSNDDkd00

Basic TB validation skills course

Anderson, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1416 Lincoln St. Suite 1, Anderson, IN 46016

Instructor skills validation class. Students in the course should have completed the Online Basic TB validation course from the ISDH.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rXEzS_0bSNDDkd00

APA’s August Board Meeting

Anderson, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

APA’s August Board Meeting is on Facebook. To connect with APA’s August Board Meeting, join Facebook today.

Anderson Today

Anderson Today

Anderson, IN
With Anderson Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

