Live events coming up in Dothan

(DOTHAN, AL) Dothan is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dothan:

WAGC at Highland Oaks Dothan, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 904 Royal Pkwy, Dothan, AL

Tee: Purple span (6,831 yds - Par 72) Located in the southeast corner of Alabama, Highland Oaks offers three nine-hole championship courses a nine-hole Short Course.

Yoga In the Gardens Dothan, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 5130 Headland Ave, Dothan, AL

Yoga in the GardensConnect with nature and improve your well-being during “Yoga In The Gardens” on Tuesday, August 17th at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens. The one-hour class will be held in the...

Geekz Haven August RTT Dothan, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

A Warhammer 40,000 event at Geekz Haven in Dothan, AL.

Pop Up Shop Dothan, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Pop Up Shop at Elks Lodge, 862 E Burdeshaw St, Dothan, AL 36303, Dothan, United States on Sun Aug 15 2021 at 02:00 pm

Domestic Violence Awareness First Annual Dothan, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

This will be a life changing event. You will hear speakers in whom have survived domestic violence.