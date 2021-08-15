Cancel
Oshkosh, WI

Oshkosh calendar: Events coming up

Oshkosh Bulletin
 7 days ago

(OSHKOSH, WI) Oshkosh has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oshkosh:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wjm6t_0bSND7XW00

pdsF.U.S.I.O.N. Triathlon

Oshkosh, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 4090 Summerview Drive, Oshkosh, WI 54901

Join us for the 1st Annual PDS Triathlon on Sunday, September 26th, 2021!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZBLs_0bSND7XW00

HomeTown Acoustic

Oshkosh, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Hometown Acoustic will be playing at Dockside Tavern 425 Nebraska Street, Oshkosh, Wi on Friday August 20 starting at 06:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32SqZp_0bSND7XW00

Dead Foxes Album release with Smoke Free Home!

Oshkosh, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Celebrating the Dead Foxes album completion with our special guests Smoke Free home! Free show with Merch to buy if you would like to support our bands. Also check out other Music Events in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MrMtE_0bSND7XW00

OPBA Golf Classic 2021

Oshkosh, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 2330 Knott Rd, Oshkosh, WI

Find the details of golf tournaments in Butte des Morts. Charity events, golf summer camps in Butte des Morts, tickets and events at the top golf courses in Butte des Morts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UfnHJ_0bSND7XW00

House of Flowers Terrariums Workshop

Oshkosh, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1920 Algoma Boulevard, Oshkosh, WI 54901

Join House of Flowers designer and plant expert, Shelly, for a workshop all about terrariums!

