Eau Claire, WI

Live events Eau Claire — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Eau Claire Today
Eau Claire Today
 7 days ago

(EAU CLAIRE, WI) Eau Claire has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eau Claire:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8Y6N_0bSND6en00

National Beach Photo Day

Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2706 Golf Rd, Eau Claire, WI

Let us celebrate National Beach Day with a photo day filled with beach towels, sunglasses, and Hawaiian shirts!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNQl8_0bSND6en00

Feed The Dog

Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5024 Crescent Ave, Eau Claire, WI

Feed the Dog is an eclectic and action-packed, high-energy, jam-rock-grass band. The Appleton based group features masterfully crafted fiddle, Kottke like finger pickin' ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13nMaU_0bSND6en00

Intro to Pole

Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 415 1/2 S Barstow St, Eau Claire, WI

In this fun one hour workshop you will learn pole basics! Our instructor will help you every step of the way as you learn proper techniques to start your pole journey. We will begin with...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q1LOm_0bSND6en00

blue ox music festival pictures

Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Mark your calendars for August 19-21, 2021! All tent campers will be able to drive back to your campsite on Sunday to pack up. Refunds for Blue Ox 2021 will be available only if the event is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kd1ZP_0bSND6en00

2021 Tuesday Buckshot Run

Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Carson Park Dr, Eau Claire, WI

Join Special Olympics Wisconsin for the 40th Annual Buckshot Run. This 2 mile run/walk in and around beautiful Carson Park draws more than 1,000 runners and walkers and is ranked one of the top 10...

Eau Claire Today

Eau Claire Today

Eau Claire, WI
With Eau Claire Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

