Live events Eau Claire — what’s coming up

(EAU CLAIRE, WI) Eau Claire has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eau Claire:

National Beach Photo Day Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2706 Golf Rd, Eau Claire, WI

Let us celebrate National Beach Day with a photo day filled with beach towels, sunglasses, and Hawaiian shirts!

Feed The Dog Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5024 Crescent Ave, Eau Claire, WI

Feed the Dog is an eclectic and action-packed, high-energy, jam-rock-grass band. The Appleton based group features masterfully crafted fiddle, Kottke like finger pickin' ...

Intro to Pole Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 415 1/2 S Barstow St, Eau Claire, WI

In this fun one hour workshop you will learn pole basics! Our instructor will help you every step of the way as you learn proper techniques to start your pole journey. We will begin with...

blue ox music festival pictures Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Mark your calendars for August 19-21, 2021! All tent campers will be able to drive back to your campsite on Sunday to pack up. Refunds for Blue Ox 2021 will be available only if the event is...

2021 Tuesday Buckshot Run Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Carson Park Dr, Eau Claire, WI

Join Special Olympics Wisconsin for the 40th Annual Buckshot Run. This 2 mile run/walk in and around beautiful Carson Park draws more than 1,000 runners and walkers and is ranked one of the top 10...