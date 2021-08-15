Coming soon: Binghamton events

(BINGHAMTON, NY) Binghamton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Binghamton:

Harvest Fest 2021: A Play it Forward Music Series Production Binghamton, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Howell Drive, Binghamton, NY 13905

Harvest Fest 2021 featuring Horseshoes and Handgrenades, Driftwood and Bug Tussle

Christopher Dale & Reah Makaris in Concert Port Crane, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

When Christopher Dale and Rhea Makaris share the stage, two distinctly different voices effortlessly blend to complement each other. At some point acoustic guitar gives way to ukulele and a shaker...

Caviar & Grits @ Beer Tree Port Crane, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Caviar & Grits returns to Beer Tree, serving up soulful, original R&B music from 12-3.

Rd 6 AMA East HS - Rd 7 NYOA HS Port Crane, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 197 NY-369, Port Crane, NY

Come on out to the Co Sanctioned Round 6 of the AMA East Hare Scrambles Championship Series, Round 9 of the NYOA HS Series. All racing will take place on Sunday. Friday there will be 2 Riding...

SUNY Invasion Binghamton, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 73 Court St, Binghamton, NY 13901

OUR TRADITIONAL SUNY WORLDWIDE EVENT THROWN IN NY. WITH MANY SCHOOLS ATTENDING. IF YOU MISSED THE ONE LAST YEAR THEN THIS EVENT IS FOR YOU.