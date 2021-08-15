Cancel
Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg events coming soon

Hattiesburg Dispatch
 7 days ago

(HATTIESBURG, MS) Live events are lining up on the Hattiesburg calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hattiesburg area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3flBHR_0bSND1FA00

SOUTHERNSOUL HOMECOMING @VFW STARRING BIG POKEY BEAR LIVE IN CONCERT

Hattiesburg, MS

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 108 Market St, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

LIVE IN CONCERT HOMECOMING SATURDAY OCT 9TH STARRING BIG POKEY BEAR AN CELEBRITY GUEST HOSTED BY @MSJAZZ2U

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkBAk_0bSND1FA00

Hey B.A.B.Y. Let’s Chat!

Hattiesburg, MS

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 301 mobile st, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Join us as an exclusive audience member of Hey B.A.B.Y. Let’s Chat! Kim & Sommer are geared up and ready! Hey B.A.B.Y. Let’s Chat!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zbrwa_0bSND1FA00

Bricks in the Wall - The Sight and Sound of Pink Floyd

Hattiesburg, MS

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 201 Forrest Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Bricks in the Wall - The Sight and Sound of Pink Floyd

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qybDS_0bSND1FA00

Joe Nichols and Tyler Braden

Hattiesburg, MS

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 1 Convention Center Plaza, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Joe Nichols and Tyler Braden LIVE at the LAWN at Lake Terrace

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oEK9H_0bSND1FA00

SHIFT: From Drug War to Drug Health Drug Policy Summit

Hattiesburg, MS

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Convention Center Plaza, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

This day long event will explore the root causes of addiction and harm-reduction policy alternatives to our current system.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

#Live Events
