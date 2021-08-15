Cancel
Houma, LA

Live events coming up in Houma

Houma Bulletin
Houma Bulletin
(HOUMA, LA) Live events are coming to Houma.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Houma area:

Cajun Farmers Market

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Naquin St, Houma, LA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Saturday, 6am - 6pm Location: Naquin Street and Martin L. King Boulevard

La Carreta Brunch

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

La Carreta Brunch at Houma, Louisiana, United States on Sun Aug 15 2021 at 11:00 am to 02:00 pm

Casie & Jonny at The Balcony

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 7834 W Main St, Houma, LA

Casie & Jonny at The Balcony at The Balcony, 7834 Main Street, Houma, LA 70360, Houma, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 09:00 pm to Sat Aug 28 2021 at 01:00 am

No Posers - $5 Cover

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1109 Dunn St, Houma, LA

No Posers - $5 Cover at On The Canal Bar, 1109 Dunn St, Houma, LA 70360, Houma, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 04:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Oil Painting with Gail Lecompte

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 837 Bayou Dularge Rd, Houma, LA

Limited Class of 20 Registration RequiredPaintings Take the Full Month Call for Info

With Houma Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

