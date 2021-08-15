Coming soon: Gulfport events
(GULFPORT, MS) Gulfport has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gulfport:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM
Address: 13040 Three Rivers Rd, Gulfport, MS
Church Homecoming Service . Event starts at Sun Aug 29 2021 at 10:45 am and happening at Gulfport., Celebrating the Churches 40th Anniversary
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: U.S. 90, Gulfport, MS 39501
Captain Louis Skrmetta is holding a sunset cruise fundraiser on the Pan American Clipper for Charles Grayson ! TICKETS can be bought here !
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Meet and greet with the wildlife ambassadors of Whisper of Hope while enjoying the model train museum! Also check out other Meetups in Gulfport
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 522 Pass Rd, Gulfport, MS
Local animal rescue Whisper of Hope will be back with us all day August 29. Get to know their menagerie of animals from turtles and a crow to a pygmy owl. Event is held in Building 2 of MCMRM and...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 942 Beach Dr, Gulfport, MS
Sunset at Felix’s with RAZZOO. Start your weekend with a great time and great music. #felixsgulfport
