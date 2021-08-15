Coming soon: Gulfport events

(GULFPORT, MS) Gulfport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gulfport:

Church Homecoming Service Gulfport, MS

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 13040 Three Rivers Rd, Gulfport, MS

Church Homecoming Service . Event starts at Sun Aug 29 2021 at 10:45 am and happening at Gulfport., Celebrating the Churches 40th Anniversary

Gulfport Sunset Cruise benefitting Charles Grayson Gulfport, MS

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: U.S. 90, Gulfport, MS 39501

Captain Louis Skrmetta is holding a sunset cruise fundraiser on the Pan American Clipper for Charles Grayson ! TICKETS can be bought here !

Whisper of Hope at the Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum Gulfport, MS

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Meet and greet with the wildlife ambassadors of Whisper of Hope while enjoying the model train museum! Also check out other Meetups in Gulfport

Exotic Animal Day Gulfport, MS

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 522 Pass Rd, Gulfport, MS

Local animal rescue Whisper of Hope will be back with us all day August 29. Get to know their menagerie of animals from turtles and a crow to a pygmy owl. Event is held in Building 2 of MCMRM and...

Felix's Restaurant and Oyster Bar Gulfport, MS

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 942 Beach Dr, Gulfport, MS

Sunset at Felix’s with RAZZOO. Start your weekend with a great time and great music. #felixsgulfport