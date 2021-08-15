Cancel
Sumter, SC

Live events Sumter — what’s coming up

Sumter News Flash
 7 days ago

(SUMTER, SC) Live events are lining up on the Sumter calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sumter area:

Gamecock Event Center: 1st Annual Cook Off Extravaganza

Sumter, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1865 U.S. 15, Sumter, SC 29150

1st Annual Gamecock Cook Off Extravaganza Saturday September 4, 2021 Gates Open up at 12:00 PM 1865 US-15 S Sumter, SC 29150

Fall Gospel Fest

Sumter, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 700 West Liberty Street, Sumter, SC 29150

Avri Ent. and CSnell Prod. are bringing you the Fall Gospel Fest! The Hamiltones, The Canton Spirituals, & The Mighty Clouds of Joy & others

Deliverance 2021

Sumter, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 670 West Liberty Street, Sumter, SC 29150

M. Nelson Ministries presents DELIVERANCE 2021 September 17th-18th, 2021 Sumter, SC Theme: “Master the Dark Place”

Sumter, SC
With Sumter News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

