Bloomington, IL

Live events Bloomington — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Bloomington Today
Bloomington Today
 7 days ago

(BLOOMINGTON, IL) Live events are coming to Bloomington.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bloomington area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rf2QA_0bSNCsK100

Revolution Puck Drop Party

Bloomington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 804 N Hershey Rd, Bloomington, IL

Revolution Puck Drop Party is on Facebook. To connect with Revolution Puck Drop Party, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kwcc8_0bSNCsK100

Pete the Cat Seek & Find

Bloomington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 205 E Olive St, Bloomington, IL

Tuesday, August 3-30 Pete the Cat Seek & Find • Children’s Department • During all the Library’s open hours Seek and find 4 pictures of Pete the Cat in the Children's Department at Bloomington...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b3tll_0bSNCsK100

Fun Before Summer is Done Camps

Bloomington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2601 General Electric Rd, Bloomington, IL

Summer is coming to a close and school is right around the corner. Come hang out on Monday August 16th and Tuesday August 17th for some great fun before school starts! ASP VIP Members $20 per day...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Q4UN_0bSNCsK100

Audio-Faction LIVE at Nooner's Pub 2021 Parking Lot Party!

Bloomington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 802 W Front St, Bloomington, IL

Come out for a great time! Audio-Faction is so excited to be coming back to ROCK the Parking Lot at Nooner's Pub for the 3rd year in a row!! There will be a Bags Tournament (sign-up starts 12pm...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iPPz8_0bSNCsK100

2021-2022 10U/12U Season Tryouts

Bloomington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 201 S Roosevelt Ave, Bloomington, IL

Must register prior to event: https://cigirlshockey.sportngin.com/register/form/395215355 ALL registrants for the 10U/12U team will participate in Tryouts on Sunday August 15th 12:00PM - 1:00PM in...

Bloomington Today

Bloomington Today

Bloomington, IL
With Bloomington Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

