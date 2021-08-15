What’s up Newnan: Local events calendar

(NEWNAN, GA) Live events are coming to Newnan.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newnan:

I.O.K.O Newnan, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1821 GA-34, Newnan, GA

There is no better way to kick off the school year than at InsideOut. If you are a high school student join us on August 15 at 4:00 pm at the Newnan location for an awesome evening! You may also...

WALLL WEEKEND - 12 STEP WORKSHOP Newnan, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 8 Elm Street, Newnan, GA 30263

A Big Book Weekend study, a journey through the 12 Steps.

MIXTAPE - The Soundtrack of the 80s Newnan, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 25 Jefferson Street, Newnan, GA 30263

THE SOUNDTRACK OF THE 80s 'The biggest hits of the 80s, performed the way your remember them'

GCF Ladies Bible Study | John 15 — Grace Community Fellowship Newnan, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 75 Roscoe Rd, Newnan, GA

A new GCF Women's Bible study will begin Tuesday, July 27th, at 6:30pm in the old sanctuary. This four week study will cover John chapter 15 and will focus on abiding in Christ. A schedule of the...

Can You Carry Yourself? Newnan, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 68 Heery Road, Newnan, GA 30263

“Can You Carry Yourself?” Does your teen lack the necessary soft skills to reach their full potential? Register now for FREE TICKETS