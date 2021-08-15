Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newnan, GA

What’s up Newnan: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Newnan Bulletin
Newnan Bulletin
 7 days ago

(NEWNAN, GA) Live events are coming to Newnan.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newnan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BpQOo_0bSNCqYZ00

I.O.K.O

Newnan, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1821 GA-34, Newnan, GA

There is no better way to kick off the school year than at InsideOut. If you are a high school student join us on August 15 at 4:00 pm at the Newnan location for an awesome evening! You may also...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PBahy_0bSNCqYZ00

WALLL WEEKEND - 12 STEP WORKSHOP

Newnan, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 8 Elm Street, Newnan, GA 30263

A Big Book Weekend study, a journey through the 12 Steps.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1NRu_0bSNCqYZ00

MIXTAPE - The Soundtrack of the 80s

Newnan, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 25 Jefferson Street, Newnan, GA 30263

THE SOUNDTRACK OF THE 80s 'The biggest hits of the 80s, performed the way your remember them'

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PGFNh_0bSNCqYZ00

GCF Ladies Bible Study | John 15 — Grace Community Fellowship

Newnan, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 75 Roscoe Rd, Newnan, GA

A new GCF Women's Bible study will begin Tuesday, July 27th, at 6:30pm in the old sanctuary. This four week study will cover John chapter 15 and will focus on abiding in Christ. A schedule of the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M5Vhm_0bSNCqYZ00

Can You Carry Yourself?

Newnan, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 68 Heery Road, Newnan, GA 30263

“Can You Carry Yourself?” Does your teen lack the necessary soft skills to reach their full potential? Register now for FREE TICKETS

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Newnan Bulletin

Newnan Bulletin

Newnan, GA
87
Followers
174
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Newnan Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newnan, GA
Government
City
Newnan, GA
City
Register, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Soft Skills#Ga#Insideout#Christ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy