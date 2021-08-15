Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flagstaff, AZ

What’s up Flagstaff: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Flagstaff Journal
Flagstaff Journal
 7 days ago

(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) Flagstaff is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Flagstaff area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o7fP0_0bSNCpfq00

2021 Flagstaff Star Party Night Sky Photography Workshop

Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 2201 N Gemini Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

This extraordinary opportunity will allow participants to learn how to photograph the night sky with a master. New York-based Stan Honda was

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fu3Xb_0bSNCpfq00

Spin Box Babes Night

Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 15 West Aspen Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Calling all babes!! It's time for a Spin Box Ride!!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ObBM_0bSNCpfq00

Slaid Cleaves & Robbie Fulks

Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 2300 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Coconino Center for the Art is pleased to present Slaid Cleaves & Robbie Fulks in concert! Doors 7pm/Show 7:30pm - Tickets: $25 Adv/$30 Dos

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Flagstaff Journal

Flagstaff Journal

Flagstaff, AZ
68
Followers
184
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Flagstaff Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Art#Aspen#Stand Up Comedy#Thu Nov 11#Az 86001 Coconino Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy