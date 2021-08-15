Events on the Medford calendar

(MEDFORD, OR) Live events are lining up on the Medford calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Medford:

Flea Market Medford Armory Medford, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1701 South Pacific Highway, Medford, OR 97501

Join us at the Medford Armory Sunday August 15th from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm for a day full of local valley vendors.

STARRSTRUCK: A Drag Show Medford, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 31 South Grape Street, Medford, OR 97501

Starrstruck: A Drag Show is all mixed up watch as Calliope takes the mic and picks the cast, while DJ Auntie Ren is in the haus!

Ashland High School Class of 2011 Reunion Medford, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 2310 Voorhies Road, Medford, OR 97501

It has been 10 years since we all graduated from AHS and that is worthy of celebration!

Sean Hayes Medford, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 2184 Ross Lane, Medford, OR 97501

“succeeds on the tension between warm, resonant soul and dirt-road folk, all laced with a wandering troubadour’s cool.”

Shook Twins ( Thursday) Medford, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 2184 Ross Lane, Medford, OR 97501

“The Shook Twins have sass and spunk to spare! Their live show is tons of fun to behold.” – Laura Veirs