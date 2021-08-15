Events on the Medford calendar
(MEDFORD, OR) Live events are lining up on the Medford calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Medford:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 1701 South Pacific Highway, Medford, OR 97501
Join us at the Medford Armory Sunday August 15th from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm for a day full of local valley vendors.
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 10:00 PM
Address: 31 South Grape Street, Medford, OR 97501
Starrstruck: A Drag Show is all mixed up watch as Calliope takes the mic and picks the cast, while DJ Auntie Ren is in the haus!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 2310 Voorhies Road, Medford, OR 97501
It has been 10 years since we all graduated from AHS and that is worthy of celebration!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 2184 Ross Lane, Medford, OR 97501
“succeeds on the tension between warm, resonant soul and dirt-road folk, all laced with a wandering troubadour’s cool.”
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Address: 2184 Ross Lane, Medford, OR 97501
“The Shook Twins have sass and spunk to spare! Their live show is tons of fun to behold.” – Laura Veirs
