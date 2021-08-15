Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medford, OR

Events on the Medford calendar

Posted by 
Medford Dispatch
Medford Dispatch
 7 days ago

(MEDFORD, OR) Live events are lining up on the Medford calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Medford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Euv0Y_0bSNCo2L00

Flea Market Medford Armory

Medford, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1701 South Pacific Highway, Medford, OR 97501

Join us at the Medford Armory Sunday August 15th from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm for a day full of local valley vendors.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDtF3_0bSNCo2L00

STARRSTRUCK: A Drag Show

Medford, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 31 South Grape Street, Medford, OR 97501

Starrstruck: A Drag Show is all mixed up watch as Calliope takes the mic and picks the cast, while DJ Auntie Ren is in the haus!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Etpk4_0bSNCo2L00

Ashland High School Class of 2011 Reunion

Medford, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 2310 Voorhies Road, Medford, OR 97501

It has been 10 years since we all graduated from AHS and that is worthy of celebration!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24hDsm_0bSNCo2L00

Sean Hayes

Medford, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 2184 Ross Lane, Medford, OR 97501

“succeeds on the tension between warm, resonant soul and dirt-road folk, all laced with a wandering troubadour’s cool.”

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZiMe_0bSNCo2L00

Shook Twins ( Thursday)

Medford, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 2184 Ross Lane, Medford, OR 97501

“The Shook Twins have sass and spunk to spare! Their live show is tons of fun to behold.” – Laura Veirs

Learn More

Comments / 0

Medford Dispatch

Medford Dispatch

Medford, OR
140
Followers
179
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Medford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Medford, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Medford, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Thu Nov 11#Ahs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy