Sioux City, IA

Live events Sioux City — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Sioux City Today
 7 days ago

(SIOUX CITY, IA) Live events are lining up on the Sioux City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sioux City:

Paranormal Cirque - Sioux City, IA

Sioux City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 4400 Sergeant Rd Ste 317, Sioux City, IA

MARK YOUR CALENDARS @ Sioux City, Iowa❗ Are you ready?!😈 August 26-29 @ Southern Hills Mall📍 Get ready to be on he edge of your seat SCREAMING for MORE🔥 -- DON'T miss your chance to experience...

“Dolly Madison” with Scott Culpepper

Sioux City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Sioux City, IA

Betty Strong Encounter Center to host Dr. Scott Culpepper and his program “Dolly Madison: Gold Standard for First Ladies” at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 29. Free admission. Join us after the program...

ArtCamp 5 Morning

Sioux City, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 220 Pierce Street, Sioux City, IA 51101

ArtCamp is for children who are looking for a unique experience this summer!

Fall Into A New Look

Sioux City, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 420 Pierce Street, Sioux City, IA 51101

Pop Up Event at the Pink Parlour, 420 Pierce Street, Sioux City, IA Noon to 2 pm Central on Saturday, August 14th. See and try Fall Color

Mike Langley at 4 Brothers Grill & Bar

Sioux City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3322 Singing Hills Blvd, Sioux City, IA

Join us at 4 Brothers Grill & Bar in Sioux City for some great food, cool drinks, and music from 6 to 9! This is part of our Summer Patio Series Live Music Lineup! Mike Langley Friday, August 20th...

