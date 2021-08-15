Covington events coming up
(COVINGTON, GA) Covington is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Covington:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 1149 Hendrick St SW, Covington, GA
Think & Thrive Women's Expo at The Reserve at Hendricks, 1149 Hendricks Street, Covington, GA 30014, Covington, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: Oakmont Lane, Covington, GA 30016
It's been a while .... Lets get together and have some FUN for ALL AGES
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 1109 Floyd Street NE, Covington, GA 30014
Complimentary spa experience! Relax with a mini massage or a mini facial and enjoy a glass of wine and oxygen lounge session!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 11157 City Pond Road, Covington, GA 30014
Comedy Night Benefit for ARI, featuring Award-Winning Comedian and Actor, Bone Hampton & emceed by Award-Winning Comedian, Lisa Mills!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 5581 Salem Rd, Covington, GA
Join us for our Revival meeting with Sam Davison August 15-18! Children's Services will be available each night.
