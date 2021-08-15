Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Covington, GA

Covington events coming up

Posted by 
Covington Voice
Covington Voice
 7 days ago

(COVINGTON, GA) Covington is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Covington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22GipR_0bSNCmGt00

Think & Thrive Women's Expo

Covington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1149 Hendrick St SW, Covington, GA

Think & Thrive Women's Expo at The Reserve at Hendricks, 1149 Hendricks Street, Covington, GA 30014, Covington, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WAR8D_0bSNCmGt00

Oakmont Lane Back 2 School Block Party

Covington, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Oakmont Lane, Covington, GA 30016

It's been a while .... Lets get together and have some FUN for ALL AGES

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qzPI_0bSNCmGt00

Wine and Pamper Party

Covington, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1109 Floyd Street NE, Covington, GA 30014

Complimentary spa experience! Relax with a mini massage or a mini facial and enjoy a glass of wine and oxygen lounge session!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HeJOw_0bSNCmGt00

Comedy Night

Covington, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 11157 City Pond Road, Covington, GA 30014

Comedy Night Benefit for ARI, featuring Award-Winning Comedian and Actor, Bone Hampton & emceed by Award-Winning Comedian, Lisa Mills!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NiY8Q_0bSNCmGt00

Revival with Sam Davison

Covington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 5581 Salem Rd, Covington, GA

Join us for our Revival meeting with Sam Davison August 15-18! Children's Services will be available each night.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Covington Voice

Covington Voice

Covington, GA
75
Followers
152
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Covington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Covington, GA
Government
City
Covington, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Davison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Ga 30014#Bone Hampton#Ga Join#Children S Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy