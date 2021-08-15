Covington events coming up

(COVINGTON, GA) Covington is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Covington:

Think & Thrive Women's Expo Covington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1149 Hendrick St SW, Covington, GA

Think & Thrive Women's Expo at The Reserve at Hendricks, 1149 Hendricks Street, Covington, GA 30014, Covington, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Oakmont Lane Back 2 School Block Party Covington, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Oakmont Lane, Covington, GA 30016

It's been a while .... Lets get together and have some FUN for ALL AGES

Wine and Pamper Party Covington, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1109 Floyd Street NE, Covington, GA 30014

Complimentary spa experience! Relax with a mini massage or a mini facial and enjoy a glass of wine and oxygen lounge session!

Comedy Night Covington, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 11157 City Pond Road, Covington, GA 30014

Comedy Night Benefit for ARI, featuring Award-Winning Comedian and Actor, Bone Hampton & emceed by Award-Winning Comedian, Lisa Mills!

Revival with Sam Davison Covington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 5581 Salem Rd, Covington, GA

Join us for our Revival meeting with Sam Davison August 15-18! Children's Services will be available each night.