Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne events coming soon

Cheyenne Today
Cheyenne Today
 7 days ago

(CHEYENNE, WY) Live events are lining up on the Cheyenne calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cheyenne:

The Fab Four

Cheyenne, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 510 W 20th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001

If you want to experience the best Beatles tribute ever, you won’t want to miss The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute.

Learning Plant Families Workshop

Cheyenne, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 710 S Lions Park Dr, Cheyenne, WY 82001

The University of Wyoming Extension, Biodiversity Institute, and Rocky Mountain Herbarium are teaming up to offer a plant ID workshop.

2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3

Cheyenne, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Cheyenne, WY 82001

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?

Understanding your Soul’s Blueprint to Amplify Clarity + Passion

Cheyenne, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2111 Central Avenue, Cheyenne, WY 82001

ONLINE EVENT!! Learn how to harness the power of Reiki and change your life!

Michael W. Smith

Cheyenne, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 510 W 20th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001

Celebrate 35 Years of Friends with Michael W. Smith as he takes new music and fan favorites on the road!

Cheyenne Today

Cheyenne Today

Cheyenne, WY
