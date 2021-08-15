Live events Jackson — what’s coming up

(JACKSON, TN) Live events are coming to Jackson.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Jackson area:

AMP Music Series - Stacy Mitchhart Jackson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 91 New Market St, Jackson, TN

Join us as we celebrate the rich musical legacy of our region with the 2021 season of Jackson’s Award Winning music venue Jackson‘s Amphitheater at the Market (AMP). Seven Free performances are...

LIFT Weight Management Information Session Jackson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Address: 101 Jackson Walk Plaza, Jackson, TN

LIFT Wellness Center offers a weight management program created by HMR Weight Management Services to Jackson and West Tennessee. This highly-structured diet and lifestyle change program aims to...

Spirituality in Addiction and Recovery Jackson, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2046 North Parkway, Science Building Auditorium, SC Room 116, Jackson, TN 38301

Addiction has a spiritual aspect, yet many clinicians are reticent to engage in addressing spirituality in their practice.

Healthy Hormones - A Yogic Journey through the Endocrine System Jackson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 365 North Pkwy, Jackson, TN

Silently and efficiently, our endocrine system helps maintain homeostasis throughout our body. Yet, we generally pay it little attention until we experience some form of dis-regulation. Science is...