Monroe, LA

Monroe calendar: Events coming up

Monroe Dispatch
 7 days ago

(MONROE, LA) Monroe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Monroe area:

Monthly Fun Runs

Monroe, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1866 Forsythe Ave, Monroe, LA

Join Fleet Feet Monroe each month for a free Fun Run to bring together our awesome community for a run or walk, snacks, and prizes.

*In Studio* Just Blessed

Monroe, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1818 Tower Dr, Monroe, LA

We want to assure you we are taking all necessary steps to clean and and sanitize our studio between events. If you are not feeling well, please consider waiting to book a seat until you have...

1st Annual Best Dudes/Dudettes Movie Night

Monroe, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Ladies/Gents: We are about a month away! July 24th from 7PM-10PM will be the 1st Annual Downtown Best Dude’s/Dudette’s Movie Night. Call up your ride or die, best friend or best dude or best...

Dukes of Country at The Hub Music Hall!

Monroe, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 201 Washington Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Remember when country was fun? Remember when Country was cool? Come "experience" the 70's and 80's of country music, THE DUKES OF COUNTRY!

Chennault Gala

Monroe, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe, LA 71201

The Chennault Aviation and Military Museum Presents “A Night at the USO” Gala featuring "The Fabulous Equinox".

