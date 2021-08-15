Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Poughkeepsie, NY

What’s up Poughkeepsie: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Poughkeepsie Voice
Poughkeepsie Voice
 7 days ago

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) Live events are lining up on the Poughkeepsie calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Poughkeepsie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38LeMT_0bSNCijz00

845 Be Wildin (Halloween Edition)

Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 32 Cannon Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

The 845 B Wildin is just that , a fun filled team comedy and high action competition with live games & more

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25YLnQ_0bSNCijz00

Grass Doubles at the MAC

Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 900 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY

SATURDAY: Mens/Womens Doubles SUNDAY: Reverse Coed Doubles Levels: Open (Cash $$ Prize), AA, A, BB, B (some levels may be combined based on registrations). Register at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fw5kr_0bSNCijz00

Tuesday Night Jazz Jam Session!

Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 35 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY

Music from 7-10pm No Cover All Ages The Poughkeepsie Jazz Project was created in 2012 with the goal of maintaining live jazz culture and community in Poughkeepsie, NY. Since its inception, The...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CCUeE_0bSNCijz00

Wizard Fest 9/23 Poughkeepsie

Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 35 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

We are pleased to inform you that you have been invited to Wizard Fest, a wizard themed trivia and dance party!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kYVzz_0bSNCijz00

Board Games

Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Bring a friend and play board games like SCRABBLE®, Mah Jongg, even cards!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Poughkeepsie Voice

Poughkeepsie Voice

Poughkeepsie, NY
55
Followers
185
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Poughkeepsie Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Dance Party#Live Events#Mens Womens Doubles#Ny Music#Scrabble
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy