What’s up Poughkeepsie: Local events calendar

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) Live events are lining up on the Poughkeepsie calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Poughkeepsie:

845 Be Wildin (Halloween Edition) Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 32 Cannon Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

The 845 B Wildin is just that , a fun filled team comedy and high action competition with live games & more

Grass Doubles at the MAC Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 900 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY

SATURDAY: Mens/Womens Doubles SUNDAY: Reverse Coed Doubles Levels: Open (Cash $$ Prize), AA, A, BB, B (some levels may be combined based on registrations). Register at...

Tuesday Night Jazz Jam Session! Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 35 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY

Music from 7-10pm No Cover All Ages The Poughkeepsie Jazz Project was created in 2012 with the goal of maintaining live jazz culture and community in Poughkeepsie, NY. Since its inception, The...

Wizard Fest 9/23 Poughkeepsie Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 35 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

We are pleased to inform you that you have been invited to Wizard Fest, a wizard themed trivia and dance party!

Board Games Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Bring a friend and play board games like SCRABBLE®, Mah Jongg, even cards!