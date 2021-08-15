Live events coming up in Lima
(LIMA, OH) Lima has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Lima area:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 501 S Dixie Hwy, Lima, OH
Law Enforcement Reservation Reserve our dynamic training area for advanced force on force and tactical training scenarios! Our facility features 2 story buildings, vehicles, and a breachable door...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 4240 North West Street, Lima, OH 45801
Don't be the only one sitting at home on September 11th. A Pair of Lips Podcast LLC. presents party of the year, come out and vibe with us!
Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 10:00 AM
Address: 330 North Elizabeth Street, lower level, Lima, OH 45801
Future smiles. Increased connections. Consider expanding your reach! Become someone’s volunteer guardian. Attend a1-hour information session
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 306 North Main Street, Lima, OH 45801
Bath High School Class of 2011 - 10 year reunion!
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 982 Brower Rd, Lima, OH
Sport: Volleyball Level: Girls 7/8th Team: Elgin High School Site: Temple Christian School-Lima Subsite: Gymnasium (Back building North side of Brower Road)
