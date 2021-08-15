Live events coming up in Lima

(LIMA, OH) Lima has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Lima area:

LEO Reservation Lima, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 501 S Dixie Hwy, Lima, OH

Law Enforcement Reservation Reserve our dynamic training area for advanced force on force and tactical training scenarios! Our facility features 2 story buildings, vehicles, and a breachable door...

A Pair of Lips Podcast Day Party Lima, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 4240 North West Street, Lima, OH 45801

Don't be the only one sitting at home on September 11th. A Pair of Lips Podcast LLC. presents party of the year, come out and vibe with us!

Information Session Guardian Program of Crime Victim Services Lima, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 330 North Elizabeth Street, lower level, Lima, OH 45801

Future smiles. Increased connections. Consider expanding your reach! Become someone’s volunteer guardian. Attend a1-hour information session

BHS 10 Year Class Reunion Lima, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 306 North Main Street, Lima, OH 45801

Bath High School Class of 2011 - 10 year reunion!

Girls 7/8th Volleyball @ Temple Christian MS/HS - Lima Lima, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 982 Brower Rd, Lima, OH

Sport: Volleyball Level: Girls 7/8th Team: Elgin High School Site: Temple Christian School-Lima Subsite: Gymnasium (Back building North side of Brower Road)