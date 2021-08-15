Cancel
Lima, OH

Live events coming up in Lima

Posted by 
Lima News Flash
Lima News Flash
 7 days ago

(LIMA, OH) Lima has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lima area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44reaS_0bSNChrG00

LEO Reservation

Lima, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 501 S Dixie Hwy, Lima, OH

Law Enforcement Reservation Reserve our dynamic training area for advanced force on force and tactical training scenarios! Our facility features 2 story buildings, vehicles, and a breachable door...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49bWc4_0bSNChrG00

A Pair of Lips Podcast Day Party

Lima, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 4240 North West Street, Lima, OH 45801

Don't be the only one sitting at home on September 11th. A Pair of Lips Podcast LLC. presents party of the year, come out and vibe with us!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTU0F_0bSNChrG00

Information Session Guardian Program of Crime Victim Services

Lima, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 330 North Elizabeth Street, lower level, Lima, OH 45801

Future smiles. Increased connections. Consider expanding your reach! Become someone’s volunteer guardian. Attend a1-hour information session

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQmub_0bSNChrG00

BHS 10 Year Class Reunion

Lima, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 306 North Main Street, Lima, OH 45801

Bath High School Class of 2011 - 10 year reunion!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lPGpW_0bSNChrG00

Girls 7/8th Volleyball @ Temple Christian MS/HS - Lima

Lima, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 982 Brower Rd, Lima, OH

Sport: Volleyball Level: Girls 7/8th Team: Elgin High School Site: Temple Christian School-Lima Subsite: Gymnasium (Back building North side of Brower Road)

Lima News Flash

Lima News Flash

Lima, OH
With Lima News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

