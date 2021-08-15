Live events on the horizon in Saint Joseph
(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Saint Joseph is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Joseph:
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:30 PM
Address: 1102 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64501
DIY Home Decor! No muss, No fuss...just pic your transfer and go! No experience necessary...We use as squeegee!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Address: 2818 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64506
An open forum about creative process and collaboration featuring Calvin Arsenia and Peregrine Honig followed by Summer in Hindsight.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Address: 809 Francis Street, Saint Joseph, MO 64501
Such a fun and adorable pic! Easy to paint and perfect for a "gift of time" evening! Event INCLUDES pizza & salad buffet/drinks!
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 121 Southeast Turner Road, Saint Joseph, MO 64504
Join us for a trip around the world. Destination: “Unlock the Dream”
Comments / 0