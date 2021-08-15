Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Joseph, MO

Live events on the horizon in Saint Joseph

Posted by 
St Joseph Dispatch
St Joseph Dispatch
 7 days ago

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Saint Joseph is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Joseph:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LClN4_0bSNCgyX00

DIY Decor & Gifts!

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 1102 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64501

DIY Home Decor! No muss, No fuss...just pic your transfer and go! No experience necessary...We use as squeegee!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZskF_0bSNCgyX00

Calvin Arsenia and Peregrine Honig at The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 2818 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64506

An open forum about creative process and collaboration featuring Calvin Arsenia and Peregrine Honig followed by Summer in Hindsight.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tZRWQ_0bSNCgyX00

GENEO'S Pizza n Paint - Pumpkin Patch Canvas

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 809 Francis Street, Saint Joseph, MO 64501

Such a fun and adorable pic! Easy to paint and perfect for a "gift of time" evening! Event INCLUDES pizza & salad buffet/drinks!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yUX52_0bSNCgyX00

Unlock the Dream

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 121 Southeast Turner Road, Saint Joseph, MO 64504

Join us for a trip around the world. Destination: “Unlock the Dream”

Learn More

Comments / 0

St Joseph Dispatch

St Joseph Dispatch

St Joseph, MO
63
Followers
88
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With St Joseph Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Joseph, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Thu Nov 11#Diy Home Decor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Paragould, ARKait 8

Paragould brings back “Art and Stroll” downtown event

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Downtown Paragould was filled with art all day Saturday, as locals came out to participate in Art and Stroll. The festival featured numerous art vendors from across Region 8, looking to show off and sell their work to those in attendance. A couple who started their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy