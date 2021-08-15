Cancel
Morgantown, WV

Events on the Morgantown calendar

Morgantown Updates
Morgantown Updates
 7 days ago

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Live events are coming to Morgantown.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Morgantown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NAox0_0bSNCf5o00

Summer Markets

Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 400 Spruce St, Morgantown, WV

Join us for our weekly summer markets! Our vendors will bring local food all produced within 50 miles to the Morgantown Market Place on Spruce Street every Saturday throughout the season. We ask...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429evr_0bSNCf5o00

2021 MCREC Reagan Dinner | MCREC

Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1477 4H Camp Rd, Morgantown, WV

Join us for a special event with Republican friends, candidates and office holders! About this Event The MCREC REAGAN Dinner- August 29, 2021 Meet your representatives ... voice your opinion among...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28g9IO_0bSNCf5o00

Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center

Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 111 Mylan Park Ln, Morgantown, WV

Aquatic Center At Mylan Park 1847 Fitness Way, Morgantown, WV 26501 P: (304)-933-AQUA | aqua@mylanpark.org All rights reserved | © 2021 Mylan Park Foundation, Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bBuTH_0bSNCf5o00

Monongalia County Fair Event Reservation Agreement – 2021 – 2023

Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 270 Mylan Park Ln, Morgantown, WV

Aquatic Center At Mylan Park 1847 Fitness Way, Morgantown, WV 26501 P: (304)-933-AQUA | aqua@mylanpark.org All rights reserved | © 2021 Mylan Park Foundation, Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q6qHm_0bSNCf5o00

Historic Landmarks Commission

Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The Historic Landmarks Commission meets on the third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Public Safety Building Conference Room.

Morgantown Updates

Morgantown Updates

Morgantown, WV
With Morgantown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Morgantown, WV
Government
City
Morgantown, WV
