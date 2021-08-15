Events on the Morgantown calendar

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Live events are coming to Morgantown.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Morgantown:

Summer Markets Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 400 Spruce St, Morgantown, WV

Join us for our weekly summer markets! Our vendors will bring local food all produced within 50 miles to the Morgantown Market Place on Spruce Street every Saturday throughout the season. We ask...

2021 MCREC Reagan Dinner | MCREC Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1477 4H Camp Rd, Morgantown, WV

Join us for a special event with Republican friends, candidates and office holders! About this Event The MCREC REAGAN Dinner- August 29, 2021 Meet your representatives ... voice your opinion among...

Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 111 Mylan Park Ln, Morgantown, WV

Monongalia County Fair Event Reservation Agreement – 2021 – 2023 Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 270 Mylan Park Ln, Morgantown, WV

Historic Landmarks Commission Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The Historic Landmarks Commission meets on the third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Public Safety Building Conference Room.